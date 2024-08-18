'Safety & Dignity Of Women...': Harbhajan Singh Writes To CM Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A week after the alleged sexual assault and murder of a post medical studen of at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, protests continue to gain momentum, with every section of society demanding capital punishment to the accused.

Supporting the protests against the gruesome act on the medical student, former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh on Sunday urged the people to come together and not make it a issue. He also sought justice for the victim soon .

Harbhajan Singh shared a letter written to West Bengal Governor and CM Mamata Banerjee seeking justice and introspection in the case.

“With deep anguish over delay in justice to the Kolkata rape and murder victim, the incident which had shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal , Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji and Hon'ble @BengalGovernor urging them to act swiftly and decisively. The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary,” said the former cricketer in a post on X while sharing letter.

Meanwhile, the former Indian cricketer also shared a heartfelt plea and said, as quoted by ANI, "What happened to our country's daughter in Kolkata recently was very wrong and to get her justice, I think we all should come together and not make it a political issue. The girl should get justice as soon as possible..."

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come together and make strict laws against accused of these crimes.

"I request Mamata Didi, Governor, PM Narendra Modi, President and all other big leaders of the country that this is the time when we all should come together and make such a law that if any person does such a heinous act in future, then he should keep in mind what will be the consequences...," he added.

What's new happening in case?

Amid the uproar and protests over the murder and alleged sexual assault of post graduate medical student, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, reported ANI, adding a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on 20 August.

The CBI team probing the case of the woman doctor examines and conducts 3D laser mapping in the Emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Mother of deceased doctor accuses CM Mamata Banerjee for delay in probe. She said, as quoted by the news agency, "She (Mamata Banerjee) said that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far. One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest."

