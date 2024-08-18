Biden demands new elections in Venezuela amid disputed results

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has publicly endorsed the idea of holding new in Venezuela, following widespread international skepticism about the results of the country's recent presidential vote. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who secured a third term in office last month, faces rejection from a significant portion of the international community, including the United States.



The recent election, which saw Maduro declared the winner, has been met with mixed reactions globally. While Russia, China, and several regional allies of Venezuela have congratulated Maduro, many Latin American nations, the G7, and the Venezuelan opposition have voiced strong concerns about the election’s credibility. The opposition and several foreign governments, including Washington, question the integrity of the voting process.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has explicitly stated that the United States recognizes Edmundo Gonzalez, Maduro’s main rival and a Western-backed opposition figure, as the legitimate president-elect. This stance aligns with Biden's support for new elections as a means to address the political unrest in Venezuela.



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who have also refused to acknowledge Maduro’s victory, have called for a new election, advocating for international observers to oversee the process. Both the Venezuelan government and the opposition have rejected this proposal, each asserting their own legitimacy in the July elections.



In response to a query from reporters, President Biden affirmed his support for the idea of new elections in Venezuela, emphasizing that this could be a viable solution to the country’s ongoing political crisis.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572507