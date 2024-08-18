Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held Sunday a phone call with Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Dr. Anwar Ibrahim.

During the phone call, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.