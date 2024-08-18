Famous French Actor Alain Delon Dies
Date
8/18/2024 7:15:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Famous French actor Alain Delon has died,
Azernews reports.
According to information, he was 88 years old at the time of his
death.
The actor is reported to have died at his home in the French
commune of Duchy, surrounded by his family.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.