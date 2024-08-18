عربي


Famous French Actor Alain Delon Dies

8/18/2024 7:15:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Famous French actor Alain Delon has died, Azernews reports.

According to information, he was 88 years old at the time of his death.

The actor is reported to have died at his home in the French commune of Duchy, surrounded by his family.

AzerNews

