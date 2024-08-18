US Congressman: Enemies Have Grown 'More Audacious' After Afghanistan Withdrawal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Representative Pat Fallon, a member of the House of Representatives, has criticized the Biden-Harris administration for what he describes as“incompetence” and poor decision-making, which he claims led to the embarrassing withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan.

Fallon asserts that this decision has only emboldened America's adversaries, including Iran, China, and Russia.

After two decades of presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. withdrew from the country in August 2021. Following the U.S. exit, the previous Afghan collapsed, and the Taliban returned to power.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has stated that the Biden-Harris administration must be held accountable for the disastrous exit from Afghanistan. The committee has added that a report in September will provide the necessary accountability.

Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has harshly criticized the situation, noting that the Afghanistan people are suffering under the“iron fist of the terrorist Taliban regime.”

McCaul emphasized that the Biden administration exited Afghanistan unilaterally without ensuring that the Taliban adhered to the terms of the Doha Agreement.

The debate over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan continues to be a contentious issue, with significant implications for international relations and U.S. foreign policy.

The criticism from lawmakers highlights ongoing concerns about the administration's handling of the withdrawal and its impact on global dynamics.

As the September report approaches, it will likely provide further insights into the decisions made and the consequences of the U.S. exit. The situation remains a focal point for policymakers and analysts as they assess the broader ramifications of the withdrawal on regional stability and international alliances.

