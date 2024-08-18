LAST CHANCE TO EXPLORE THE MAGIC OF MODESH WORLD 2024

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 August 2024: The clock is ticking with just a few more days to go before Dubai’s favourite indoor edu-tainment experience, Modesh World, wraps up its biggest and most exciting season ever. With the closing date set for 18 August, this weekend is the last chance for parents and kids to create treasured summer memories at one of the region’s largest indoor amusement facilities during the final days of its milestone 25th anniversary edition. Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3-8 will remain open every day from 10am - 10pm until Thursday, and even longer on Friday and Sunday from 10am - 12am to ensure families can catch all the closing weekend action.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DXB LIVE, Modesh World is finishing with a flourish with more than 170 rides and attractions, and over 20 delectable dining delights. Exciting new thrills can be found at every turn, from adrenaline-pumping rides to a jam-packed calendar of live shows and informative workshops. There's still so much more to explore, play, watch, and win - including the opportunity to meet Modesh and his friend Dana.



Families looking to make the most of Modesh World’s last weekend should add these must-visit experiences to their list.



BRAND-NEW FAVOURITES

Adding to Modesh World’s amazing selection of rides this year is an incredible new Inflatable Park, the first-ever Modesh World Summer Camp, and all-new bespoke Birthday Celebration packages - sure to keep the little ones entertained and longing to return all weekend.



GAMING AND ENTERTAINMENT

Adding to the excitement, the ever-popular elements of Modesh World promise endless joy for everyone this weekend. Young guests can enjoy more than 100 arcade games and VR experiences in a holistic gaming experience, as well as over 40 exhilarating rides, challenges, and interactive activities. Plus, plenty of arts and crafts activities, soft play areas, inflatable slides, as well as skilled games are sure to keep everyone entertained. Visitors can also catch live shows with singing, dancing, and colourful performances every day this weekend.



FUN AND LEARNING

A packed programme of educational workshops will continue to provide inspiring and enriching experiences for young minds this weekend. Modesh and Dana have partnered with leading government entities across Dubai to highlight important community issues such as first aid, fire safety, sustainability, recycling, healthy habits, and much more. Upcoming sessions this weekend will be hosted by Dubai Health Authority and UAE Sports For All Federation.



DIVERSE DINING

There are plenty of options for everyone to treat their taste buds to a delicious range of dishes with over 20 dining options, including a one-of-a-kind experience to dine with Modesh at the Modesh Café.



This weekend is the last chance for families to experience all the magic of Modesh World and make precious memories before it closes on Sunday.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.





