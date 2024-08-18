Mpox Global Health Emergency: Symptoms, How Virus Spreads, Prevention, All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 2:14 PM

Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 2:31 PM

The World Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox, a infection that spreads through close contact, represents a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

As more cases are now being discovered outside of Africa, where the outbreak occurred, global concern is rising because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact.

Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox , a viral infection that spreads through close contact. Pakistan's health ministry confirmed on Friday at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, as provincial health authorities reported they had detected three cases.

Here is everything you need to know about the contagious disease:

Symptoms of mpox

Symptoms of the disease usually begin within a week of exposure, however, they can also start start 1–21 days later, WHO has said.

The authority added that symptoms last 2–4 weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.

Here are some common symptoms:



A rash beginning as a flat sore which later develops into a blister filled with liquid which can be itchy or painful

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Low energy Swollen lymph nodes

Transmission

Mpox can be transmitted among people through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions. This includes talking, breathing, touching and intimacy. Respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from close contact can also transmit the disease.

It can also be contracted from contaminated objects such as clothing or linens, through sharps injuries in health care, or in community setting such as tattoo parlours.

Prevention

Mpox infection can be prevented by receiving a vaccine. The vaccine should be given within 4 days of contact with someone who has mpox (or within up to 14 days if there are no symptoms).

During an outbreak, those at higher risk of contracting the disease, such as healthcare workers, are recommended to get vaccinated first, the WHO says.

Treatment

The WHO has said that while studies are

Several antivirals, such as tecovirimat, originally developed to treat smallpox have been used to treat mpox and further studies are underway. Further information is available on mpox vaccination and case management.

Here is more on the impact of mpox:

What is a public health emergency?

A "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC is WHO's highest form of alert. It is announced when diseases are spreading in new or unusual ways, and is aimed at galvanising international co-operation and funding to tackle an outbreak. WHO's declaration follows a similar label from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week.

Why is mpox an emergency again?

Two years ago, WHO declared mpox was an emergency when a form of the disease began to spread globally, largely among men who have sex with men. That outbreak was brought under control after behaviour change and safe sex practices, plus vaccines, helped people at risk protect themselves in many countries.

But mpox has been a public health problem in parts of Africa for decades. The first ever human case was in Congo in 1970, and it has had outbreaks ever since.

The current outbreak, Congo's worst ever, has seen 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths since January 2023, largely among children. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill. Children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are all at higher risk of complications.

Two strains of mpox are now spreading in the country: the endemic form of the virus as well as a new offshoot.

This new form of the virus has triggered global concern because it seems to be spreading quickly and little is known about it. It is transmitting through sexual contact as well as other close contact - such as among children in displacement camps in parts of Congo - and has now moved from eastern Congo to Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Kenya.

What happens now?

Scientists hope that the emergency declarations will speed up efforts to get more medical tools and funding to Congo to help the authorities there tackle the outbreak. Better surveillance is needed to study the virus and help stop the spread.

But in 2022, a WHO appeal for $34 million to fight mpox got no take-up from donors, and there was huge inequity in who had access to vaccine doses. African countries had no access to the two shots used in the global outbreak, made by Bavarian Nordic and KM Biologics. Two years later, that remains the case, although there are efforts to change that, WHO said on Wednesday as it appealed for dose donations from countries with stockpiles. Africa CDC also said it has a plan to secure doses, without elaborating further, but stocks are currently limited.

How worried should I be?

Mpox is a significant health problem that is killing some of the most vulnerable people in the world, including children, and a form of it is possibly spreading in new ways and in new parts of Africa.

But it is not Covid-19. So far, there is no evidence that it spreads through the air easily like Covid, and there are tools that are proven to work to stop the spread and help those at risk.

The challenge now, which the emergency declarations aim to highlight, is making sure those tools reach those who need them most, in Congo and neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)

