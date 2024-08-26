عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Downs Almost Dozen Drones On Approach To Kyiv

Ukraine Downs Almost Dozen Drones On Approach To Kyiv


8/26/2024 12:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted up to a dozen Russian kamikaze drones on their approach to the country's capital, Kyiv.

That's according to Serhiy Popko , head of the municipal military administration, who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Another enemy air attack on Kyiv! The aggressor used its traditional strike drones of the Shahed type. According to tentative reports, these barrage munitions were launched from the territory of Kursk region, flew over Sumy and Chernihiv regions before starting to approach Kyiv from the eastern and northeastern directions," he wrote.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses destroy 8 out of 9 Shahed drones overnight

According to Popko, the air defense forces shot down nearly a dozen drones.

"As of this moment, no reports of destruction or casualties in Kyiv have come in," added the head of the MBA.

As reported, air defenses were activated across Kyiv region amid an air raid alert overnight Monday.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade

MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108599439


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search