Ukraine Downs Almost Dozen Drones On Approach To Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted up to a dozen Russian kamikaze drones on their approach to the country's capital, Kyiv.

That's according to Serhiy Popko , head of the municipal military administration, who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Another enemy air attack on Kyiv! The aggressor used its traditional strike drones of the Shahed type. According to tentative reports, these barrage munitions were launched from the territory of Kursk region, flew over Sumy and Chernihiv regions before starting to approach Kyiv from the eastern and northeastern directions," he wrote.

According to Popko, the air defense forces shot down nearly a dozen drones.

"As of this moment, no reports of destruction or casualties in Kyiv have come in," added the head of the MBA.

As reported, air defenses were activated across Kyiv region amid an air raid alert overnight Monday.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade