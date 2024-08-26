Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters Today Avoid THESE Routes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Traffic issued a traffic advisory for Janmashtami celebrations on Sunday, advising commuters and devotees of restrictions near major temples and procession routes on Monday.

“Prominent functions of Janmashtami will be held at Laxmi Narain Mandir in New Delhi, ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash, Dwarka Sector 13 and Rohini Sector 25, DDA Ground of Dwarka Sector 10, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Golok Dham Temple in Dwarka Sector-10, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth in Chhattarpur, Gufawala Mandir in Preet Vihar, and Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

Delhi Traffic Police has requested the commuters and devotees to follow the advisory for routes and plan the journey accordingly.

"No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Talkatora Stadium Roundabout and Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-Point. Mandir Lane will also be restricted from Shankar Road Roundabout to Mandir Marg," the post said.

Routes of buses and commercial vehicles are changed for Mandir Marg, and buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or GPO Roundabout, the post read.

In the east of Kailash, heavy vehicles will be restricted from Captain Gaur Marg and other key crossings from 8 am on Monday to 1 am on August 27, and roads around Raja Dhirsain Marg will also be closed, it said.

In Punjabi Bagh, diversions for commercial vehicles on Ring Road and surrounding areas will be implemented around key points such as Raja Garden Crossing, Club Road T-Point, and Shivaji Park Crossing.

As per the advisory, in Chhattarpur, diversion points include CDR Chowk towards Andheria Mor and Y-Point towards 100-Foota Red Light.

Jail Road will have restrictions from Lajwanti Flyover to Tilak Nagar Metro Station, with specific diversions around Hari Nagar Chowk and Fateh Nagar Red Light in Delhi's Hari Nagar, according to the post.

"In Rohini Sector 25, Nala Road Cut towards ISKCON Temple will be closed, with traffic diverted towards Rohini Sector 24," the advisory reads.

Delhi Traffic Police further advised commuters to avoid roads near Dwarka Sports Complex and Metro Station Sector 10, Dwarka, due to Janmashtami festivities. The advisory noted that roads from Dwarka Sector 9/10 crossing to DDA Ground and other nearby routes will be closed.

Delhi Traffic Police has also pointed out some general instructions and said, "The general public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and the routes of the processions. There is likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads."

Police advised the commuters to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delays can be taken into account. They further advised them to use the metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads.

(With inputs from PTI)