On This Day: Key Events On 26 Aug, Alauddin Khilji Captured Chittorgarh Mother Teresa's Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Today marks an important day in history with several notable events. In 1789, the French approved the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen. Take a look:

Alauddin Khilji captures Chittorgarh, expanding Delhi Sultanate's reach

Today, Alauddin Khilji achieved a stunning military victory by capturing the formidable Chittorgarh stronghold in present-day India. This conquest solidified Khilji's rule and extended his empire's reach, highlighting the complex dynamics of and warfare within the Delhi Sultanate.

Mother Teresa's birthday

On August 26, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Mother Teres (August 26, 1910 – September 5, 1997). Born Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, now in North Macedonia, she was later known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.



Also Read: St Teresa through Raghu Rai's eyes, again

Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun,took Indian citizenship in 1948 and dedicated her life to humanitarian work. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, which provided care for the sick, the poor, and the dying. Her selfless service earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Ryan White attends school via phone after being banned due to AIDS

In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began "attending" classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana via a telephone hook-up from home, as school officials had barred him from attending in person due to his illness.

Maneka Gandhi's birthday

Born on August 26, 1956, in Delhi, Maneka Gandhi is an Indian politician, animal rights activist, and former journalist. She is widely recognized as the wife of the late Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

After Sanjay's death in a sudden accident in 1980, Maneka entered politics in 1982. She is currently the Member of Parliament for Sultanpur district, where she is actively working to modernize and uplift the area.

FBI affidavit reveals boxes from Donald Trump's estate contained top secret documents

In 2022, an FBI affidavit revealed that 14 of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate contained classified documents, including many top secret, mixed with newspapers, magazines, and personal correspondence.

Also Read: FBI seized top-secret classified documents from Trump's estate

French Revolution sees approval of the declaration of rights of man and the citizen

On this day in 1789, during the French Revolution , the National Constituent Assembly approved the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen. This pivotal document established principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity, profoundly influencing contemporary politics and human rights discourse.

Birthdays today

Today's birthdays include John Tinniswood, the world's oldest verified living man at 112. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge turns 79, while R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 78. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 73, and puzzle creator Will Shortz is 72. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 64, and actor-singer Shirley Manson is 58. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 54, and Latin pop singer Thalia is 53. Actors Macaulay Culkin and Chris Pine both turn 44. Comedian John Mulaney is 42, country musician Brian Kelley is 39, and NBA guard James Harden is 35. Actor Dylan O'Brien is 33, and actress Keke Palmer is 31.