Ukraine On Alert As Eleven Strategic Bombers Take Off In Russia
Date
8/26/2024 12:15:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eleven Tu-95MS strategic bombers that are carriers of cruise missiles went airborne in Russia overnight Monday.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , which warned citizens of the latest activity of Russia's strategic fleet.
"Eleven Tu-95MS warplanes have been spotted in Russia's airspace! In the event of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will deliver updates," reads the post on Telegram.
The Air Force command urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals and seek shelter if the alert goes off.
