Ukraine On Alert As Eleven Strategic Bombers Take Off In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eleven Tu-95MS strategic bombers that are carriers of missiles went airborne in Russia overnight Monday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , which warned citizens of the latest activity of Russia's strategic fleet.

Russian air strike in Sumy region: city council clarifies consequences

"Eleven Tu-95MS warplanes have been spotted in Russia's airspace! In the event of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will deliver updates," reads the post on Telegram.

The Air Force command urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals and seek shelter if the alert goes off.