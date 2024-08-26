'Punish The Wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas Urges Action Against Sexual Abuse In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Tovino Thomas spoke out about the recent wave of resignations by top figures in the Malayalam industry, sparked by a flurry of allegations. His remarks follow the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which has exposed deep-seated problems related to the mistreatment of women in the industry.

Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young

The Minnal Murali stressed the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, stating that those accused of wrongdoing should temporarily step down from their positions. If found guilty, they should face appropriate punishment, ensuring that individuals face consequences for their actions.

"This is not just about our industry; women should feel safe in every workplace. If I am called upon, I am ready to provide my statement. We have laws in this country, and I believe in this system to ensure justice is served," he said.

The controversy escalated after the Justice Hema Committee report was released on August 19, revealing widespread issues of women's mistreatment in the Malayalam film industry. In response, the government has established a special investigative team to thoroughly probe these allegations. The report's impact has been immediate and far-reaching, leading to significant consequences.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman and acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith stepped down amid allegations of misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. The Malayalam film industry is facing a crisis as another prominent figure, Siddique, general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), also faces accusations, leading to a wave of resignations and repercussions.

Revathy Sampath has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Siddique, claiming he initially contacted her using a fake social media profile. She asserts that a subsequent professional meeting took a disturbing turn, leaving her feeling threatened and uncomfortable.

Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress