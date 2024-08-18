AI industry faces shortage of semiconductor workers

(MENAFN) As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, the question of when AI might begin to replace human workers is frequently debated. However, before such concerns become a reality, the AI industry's most pressing challenge may be a shortage of human workers, particularly within the sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest chipmaker and a key player in the AI revolution, has witnessed a remarkable surge in demand. In July 2024, TSMC reported a 45 percent increase in sales, totaling USD7.9 billion, building on the rapid growth seen in the second quarter. The high-performance computing segment, which includes AI chips, accounted for over half of the company's revenue during this period, underscoring the strong and sustained demand for AI-driven technologies.



Despite these impressive financial results, the volatility in AI-related stocks has introduced new challenges for investors. Companies like TSMC face a variety of risks, ranging from natural disasters such as earthquakes in Taiwan to escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, all of which contribute to market uncertainty. While these external pressures are well-recognized, a less-discussed but equally critical issue is the looming shortage of skilled engineers and technicians essential to sustaining the chip manufacturing industry. A report highlights this concern, noting that the availability of a highly trained workforce may soon become a significant bottleneck in the industry's capacity to meet growing demands.



Traditionally, expanding chip manufacturing capacity was seen as a straightforward issue of financial investment. The global chip shortage that emerged in early 2020 prompted governments worldwide to inject billions into the semiconductor industry, aiming to boost production capabilities, often within their own borders. TSMC has responded by expanding its operations with new semiconductor factories in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The U.S., in particular, has been a frontrunner in this effort, with projected investments in the chip industry expected to exceed USD250 billion over the next five years. However, it has become increasingly clear that financial resources alone are insufficient to meet the complex demands of chip production. The real challenge lies in securing a sufficient number of skilled workers to operate these advanced manufacturing facilities, a task that may prove more difficult than anticipated.



