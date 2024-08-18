French Foreign Ministry: Afghanistan Can't Progress Without Women's Participation In Public Life

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The French Foreign Ministry, on the third anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, declared that progress in Afghanistan is impossible with the exclusion of women from public life.

On Friday, August 16, the French Foreign condemned the intolerable violations of women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan. The ministry further added that the Taliban's decision to ban women's education and employment is“unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

France emphasized that the country's return to normalcy will not be possible as long as violence and threats against women continue.

The French government stated that, three years after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, it remains committed to using all leverage to improve the situation for the Afghan people.

The French Foreign Ministry also accused the Taliban of failing to adhere to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593, stating that the group has repeatedly violated human rights and failed to meet its commitments.

Earlier, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, severely criticized the Taliban, stating that the“inhumane regime of the Taliban” has destroyed the hopes of millions of Afghan women and girls, preventing them from“living as women.” She added that Afghan women and girls are effectively imprisoned in their homes.

The ongoing human rights crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime has drawn widespread international condemnation. Reports of widespread abuses, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and torture, continue to surface. The situation is particularly dire for ethnic and religious minorities, who face persecution and violence, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has reached alarming levels, with millions of people facing acute food insecurity and a lack of access to basic services. The Taliban's restrictions on humanitarian aid organizations and their refusal to allow women to work in the aid sector have severely hampered relief efforts, leaving vulnerable populations without much-needed assistance.

The violation of human rights under the Taliban rule extends beyond just women and girls. The rights of journalists, activists, and anyone perceived as opposing the regime are under constant threat. The lack of freedom of expression, the suppression of dissent, and the absence of legal protections have created an environment of fear and repression, stifling any potential for meaningful progress in the country.

