Soriano Evs Debut In America And Takes On The Giants Of The Industry

Marco Antonio Soriano IV is a visionary leader who combines acumen, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable mobility. He is in charge of the family office Soriano Group, which has resurrected the electric motorcycle brand in premium format:

SORIANO promises the best user experience for the world to see.

Top Argentine Polo Player Adolfo Cambiaso post-training with M.A. Soriano IV in Sotogrande, Spain

SORIANO boasts a modern and futuristic design that redefines motorcycle aesthetics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soriano Motori, a rising star in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, is set to shake up the motorcycle industry with its highly anticipated Soriano EV. This bold newcomer is gearing up to challenge industry giants like Ducati and Harley-Davidson with its sleek design and powerful performance.

The Soriano EV boasts a stunning 200-mile range, outpacing any current EV competitor in the market. This impressive range is a game-changer for the motorcycle industry, as it eliminates the range anxiety that has been a major concern for EV users. With this feature, Soriano Motori is setting a new standard for EVs and proving that electric motorcycles can be just as reliable and practical as their gas-powered counterparts.

But it's not just the range that sets the Soriano EV apart from its competitors. The motorcycle also boasts a modern and futuristic design that redefines motorcycle aesthetics. With its sleek lines and bold curves, the Soriano EV is a true head-turner on the road. It's a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a must-have for any motorcycle enthusiast.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Soriano EV to the world," says CEO and founder of Soriano Motori, Marco Soriano. "We believe that our motorcycle will revolutionize the EV market and challenge the dominance of traditional motorcycle brands. Our goal is to provide riders with a powerful, eco-friendly, and stylish option for their daily commute or weekend adventures."

The Soriano EV is expected to hit the market in the coming months, and the anticipation is already building among motorcycle enthusiasts. With its impressive range and modern design, Soriano Motori is proving that electric motorcycles are the future of transportation. Stay tuned for more updates on the Soriano EV and get ready to experience the thrill of riding a Soriano motorcycle.

Ambitious Goals and a Legacy in Sight

Soriano's aspirations go beyond mere competition. The company aims to redefine the EV experience, pushing the boundaries of technology and design. With a 120-year legacy of European craftsmanship behind them, Soriano brings both heritage and innovation to the table.

Eyes on the US Market

With an upcoming launch event in Madrid, Soriano is preparing to captivate the European market. But their sights are set on a broader horizon. Following the success of securing prominent US clients like Dr. Forrest Bryant and Dr. Ronald Cole, Soriano is gearing up for a dominant entry into the American market.

A Shift in the EV Landscape

Soriano's arrival signifies a crucial shift in the EV landscape. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly options that don't compromise on performance or aesthetics. Soriano, with its impressive range, stunning design, and commitment to sustainability, is poised to meet this demand and redefine the future of electric motorcycles.

Key Takeaways:

Soriano EV boasts a range of 200 miles, exceeding any current EV competitor.

The company aims to challenge industry giants like Ducati and Harley-Davidson.

Soriano's sleek design and focus on sustainability set it apart in the market.

The company is preparing for a significant entry into the US market.

Soriano's arrival indicates a growing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance EVs.

