Officials Inspect Jaipur's Potholed Roads By Riding A Luxury Bus!

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 17 (IANS) Officials of Jaipur Development Authority and the Department of Self-Governance on Saturday inspected the potholed roads and drainage system in Jaipur, by riding a luxury bus.

After the weather improved, the officials visited Nagar, Delhi Road, Jal Mahal, Zorawar Singh Gate, Subhash Chowk, Badi Chaupad, Ajmer Road, 200 feet bypass, Sikar Road, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Chandpole Bazaar, Chomu Puliya, Jaipur Delhi Bypass via Nandpuri Underpass, Jhalana Bypass and Transport Nagar which were flooded due to heavy rains.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Self-Governance T Ravikant expressed displeasure over the garbage heaps and the poor drainage system in the city, adding that due to incessant rain, the drainage system has choked, also leading to potholes on roads.

He ordered the officials of the Jaipur Development Authority to repair these roads and increase the capacity of the drains.

He said that the engineers have been directed to calculate the diameter of the size of the drains again, adding that the capacity of these drains is falling short due to heavy rains.

Principal Secretary after touring the city said that he brought together the officials of all the departments so that the system could be redesigned and the drainage system could be made better.

“Drainage system needs to be updated. We will make efforts to ensure that the residents of Jaipur City do not face these problems in the next rainy season. Instructions have been given to the engineers to improve the condition of the drains,” the Principal Secretary said.

He said that all the officers will prepare a plan for the development of the city at their level which will be implemented after taking suggestions from all.

Heavy rains have lashed Jaipur City recently due to which many areas have witnessed water-logging and choking of the drainage system.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also toured the city amid heavy rains and directed the officials to repair the potholed roads and the drainage system.