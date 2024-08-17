Qatar Publishers, Distributors Forum Launches 2Nd Summer Reading Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum of the of Culture, in collaboration with Children's Literature Center, is set to launch the 2nd edition of summer reading camp, tomorrow Sunday, until Wednesday.

This year's camp comes under the title of reading through the ages and comprises numerous activities and professional contests for children and youngsters.

It aims to promote reading and writing, as well as raising awareness of these skills, in addition to familiarizing the participants with writing evolutionary stages, along with the tools utilized in each age.

Director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, emphasized the importance of the camp in offering opportunities for children and broadening their new horizons to explore the world of writing with its various phases.

He affirmed that the camp is not merely a summer activity, but rather a step to help children internalize the culture of reading and build an erudite and conscious generation stemming from the ministry's vision in this regard.

For her part, director of Children's Literature Center Asmaa Al Kuwari noted the Ministry of Culture's support for children's activities, highlighting the positive response on the part of children's parents to the programme.

She pointed out that the center's participation comes as part of its firm commitment to enhancing the role of reading and writing and offering a rich and unique cultural experience that leaves a profound impact on children's hearts.