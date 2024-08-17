Assam's Eri Silk Gets Oeko-Tex Certification Setting New Standard For Eco-Friendly Textiles In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 17 (KNN)

In a landmark achievement for India's textile industry, Eri Silk from the northeastern state of Assam has been awarded the coveted Oeko-Tex certification.



The announcement, made on India's 78th Independence Day, marks a significant milestone for the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) under the of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Eri Silk, often hailed as the world's only vegan silk, has long been celebrated for its ethical production process. Unlike conventional silk production, Eri Silk allows the silk moth to emerge naturally from its cocoon, preserving the integrity of the silk fibres.



This compassionate approach aligns perfectly with the growing global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles.

The Oeko-Tex certification, awarded directly from Germany, is internationally recognised as a rigorous standard for textiles.



It ensures that certified products are free from harmful substances and manufactured under environmentally friendly conditions.



This endorsement not only validates the sustainability of Eri Silk but also enhances its appeal in the global market.

As a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, Eri Silk already held a unique position in the textile world. The Oeko-Tex certification further reinforces its authenticity and regional significance, potentially paving the way for increased exports and international recognition.

This certification is expected to open new avenues for Eri Silk in the international textile market.



It not only showcases the potential of North East India in contributing to the global sustainable fashion movement but also highlights the region's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern, eco-friendly practices.

As the world increasingly turns towards sustainable and ethical fashion choices, Eri Silk from Assam is now poised to become a leading player in the eco-friendly fabric market.



This achievement underscores India's growing influence in the global textile industry and its commitment to sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)