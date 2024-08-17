Gaza Death Toll Surges To 40,074, Over 92,537 Injured
8/17/2024 2:49:53 PM
Israeli Occupation forces“IOF” committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 69 Palestinians and the injury of 136 others, according to medical sources.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,074 reported fatalities, with an additional 92,537 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to target emergency services and civil defense crews.
