AP State MSME Minister Inaugurates Advance Sewing Machine At Centurion University, Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram, Aug 17 (KNN) Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, inaugurated advanced sewing machines at Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram on Friday.

During the event, he emphasised the importance of research and experimentation for young people in building successful careers.

Minister Srinivas commended students for their innovative projects, including the development of an e-auto rickshaw.

He stressed that students who gain practical knowledge and engage in new experiments are likely to excel in their fields, despite potential initial challenges.

The University's leadership, including Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty, highlighted the institution's commitment to practice-oriented training.

This approach aligns with the National Education Policy-2020, they noted.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by University Registrar P. Pallavi and other officials.

