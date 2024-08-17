Lille's Gomes In Hospital After Suffering Head Injury
8/17/2024 3:02:43 PM
AFP
Reims: Saturday's Ligue 1 game between Reims and Lille was interrupted for around 30 minutes as visiting midfielder Angel Gomes was taken to hospital after suffering a blow to the head.
The former Manchester United player was left motionless lying on his back after an 11th-minute collision with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who was sent off as a result of the challenge.
Players from both sides immediately called for the medical staff as team-mates placed the stricken Gomes in the recovery position and formed a circle around him.
After receiving lengthy treatment, the former England Under-21 international was strapped to a stretcher and carried off the pitch, to applause from the Stade Auguste-Delaune.
"We can confirm that Angel Gomes has regained consciousness and has been transferred to hospital," Lille wrote on the club's X account. "All our thoughts turn to him."
The match eventually restarted in the 45th minute, with 34 minutes added to the end of the first half.
