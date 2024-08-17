Lille's Gomes In Hospital After Suffering Head Injury

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Reims: Saturday's game between Reims and Lille was interrupted for around 30 minutes as visiting midfielder Angel Gomes was taken to hospital after suffering a blow to the head.

The former Manchester United player was left motionless lying on his back after an 11th-minute collision with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who was sent off as a result of the challenge.

Players from both sides immediately called for the medical staff as team-mates placed the stricken Gomes in the recovery position and formed a circle around him.

After receiving lengthy treatment, the former England Under-21 international was strapped to a stretcher and carried off the pitch, to applause from the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

"We can confirm that Angel Gomes has regained consciousness and has been transferred to hospital," Lille wrote on the club's X account. "All our thoughts turn to him."

The match eventually restarted in the 45th minute, with 34 minutes added to the end of the first half.