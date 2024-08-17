Premier League: Saka-Havertz Combine To Begin Arsenal’S Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Wolves

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 17 (IANS) After missing out on the title by just two points in the 2023/24 season, Arsenal have begun their title charge in the new season with a solid 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates here on Saturday. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz were the two goalscorers for the Gunners on the night and also assisted each other to lead the team to victory against a feisty Wolves side.

Arsenal dominated proceedings in the opening 45 minutes as the North London side got off to a solid start in their campaign. Constant threats from the right flank saw Wolves back-peddling from the opening minute.

Despite controlling the possession, the Wolves were sitting deep in their own half and made it difficult for the side to get off shots on goal. The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when a cross by Bukayo Saka found Havertz at the back post and the German continued his form from the last season to bury it into the back of the net with a header.

The next big chance came against the run of play when the new Wolves signing Jorgen Strand Larsen's header almost snuggled into the back of the net but a great extending hand by Golden Glove-winner David Raya kept Arsenal's clean sheet intact keeping Arsenal ahead at the break.

The Wolves started well in the second half and constant pressure saw them suffocate the Arsenal attack. The side started growing into the game, raising concerns for Mikel Arteta. The best chance for Wolves came in the 68th minute when Saliba lost the ball under pressure and gave it straight to Wolves' 2023/24 season top scorer Matheus Cunha who scuffed his shot straight at Raya.

Arsenal were on the back foot until Bukayo Saka sealed the game for Arsenal through a trademark finish in the 74th minute. The right winger got the ball on the run and took a few touches before cutting to his dangerous left foot and scoring a great goal to open his account for the season.

The goal knocked the wind out of Wolves' sail and was the dagger for Arsenal's victory with both sides happy to see the game out from thereon.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to Aston Villa, the team they were unable to beat last season, as they travel to Villa Park on August 24 in their second game of the season.