French President Emmanuel macron will visit Armenia on September
21. According to the Armenian newspaper "Zhoghovurd," which cites
the Armenian community in France, it seems that the French
president is informing the Armenian community in France about his
planned foreign trips. This, of course, seems absurd. But this is
exactly what the Armenian publication implies.
Additionally, it is claimed that the visit will be timed to
coincide with Armenia's Independence Day. We will have to wait for
Macron's arrival in Yerevan to see what kind of socks Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will wear for the French president's
visit. I recall that during the Francophonie Forum in Yerevan,
Nikol Vovaevich flaunted socks in the colors of the Armenian
flag.
Macron himself wore them and also gifted them to Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau. This was a rather peculiar display of
"patriotism" in Pashinyan's style. However, the mere mention that
he and Macron will celebrate the anniversary of something that
doesn't actually exist is amusing. In reality, with Armenia's
borders with Turkey controlled by the Russians, speaking of
"independence" for this country is only plausible after consuming a
lot of mulberry vodka.
Nonetheless, Pashinyan wants to show that the President of
France is visiting him. Nikol invited Emmanuel to visit Yerevan
back in February. A lot has happened since then. Most notably,
Macron has suffered numerous defeats everywhere possible. He has
firmly established himself as a "lame duck" political loser. Even
those who were once closely aligned with Monsieur Emmanuel now
acknowledge this.
In particular, the outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal,
who once enjoyed strong support from Macron, has now become his
"ruthless opponent" and represents the "greatest threat" to the
French president's political career. The European press notes that
amidst Macron's low ratings and the weakening of the ruling
coalition during parliamentary elections, Attal has managed to
"successfully fill the power vacuum" in the country.
However, the issue is not just about Attal. Even the Paris
Olympics, which Macron planned to use for self-promotion, turned
out to be a failure. There has been unprecedented criticism of the
host country of the Olympics. Additionally, it remains to be seen
how much of the funds allocated for Olympic preparations were
embezzled.
Thus, the "lame duck" of French politics is heading to Yerevan
in a significantly diminished state. Meanwhile, Pashinyan's
situation is not much better. For instance, the revanchist
archbishop Bagrat Srbazan-Galstanyan, whom many, including those in
Armenia itself, had started to forget, decided to embark on a
pedestrian journey through Armenian towns and villages.
During a meeting with residents of Nubarashen, he stated that
"many people in government circles have sobered up and joined the
sacred struggle." In other words, even among the current Prime
Minister of Armenia's entourage, there are potential traitors ready
to switch sides to the revanchists' candidate in clerical
attire.
In this context, the message from the newspaper "Graparak" is
intriguing. According to their information, Pashinyan had a stern
conversation with his entourage. Nikol Vovaevich declared that he
would not tolerate those who are incapable of working. Thus,
Pashinyan senses that something is amiss around him and fears
conspiracies with unpredictable consequences. Against this
backdrop, Macron's visit to Yerevan will be quite timely for
him.
The main beneficiary of the "shashlik revolution" can now show
his entourage and opponents that a friend from Paris has come to
visit him. And it wasn't Ashot from the Armenian community in
Marseille, but the President of France. However, the sign here does
not match the content. In reality, it will be the visit of one
political loser to another, regardless of what their socks look
like during the current rendezvous.
