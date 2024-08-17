Around 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze At Historic London Art Centre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Around 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London's historic Somerset House arts centre on Saturday, with images posted on social showing flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at Somerset House. Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the building's roof," the London Fire Brigade posted on X, formerly Twitter.