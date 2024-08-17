عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Around 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze At Historic London Art Centre

Around 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze At Historic London Art Centre


8/17/2024 9:21:53 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Around 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London's historic Somerset House arts centre on Saturday, with images posted on social media showing flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at Somerset House. Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the building's roof," the London Fire Brigade posted on X, formerly Twitter.

MENAFN17082024000063011010ID1108570560


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search