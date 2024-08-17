First Polio Case In 25 Years Detected In Gaza

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Palestinian officials have reported the first confirmed case of polio in the city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza.

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), stated on Saturday, August 17, in an interview with Al Jazeera, that there is an urgent need to launch a widespread vaccination campaign to combat polio.

According to the Palestinian of Health, the child who contracted polio had not received any vaccinations.

The organization has called for the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing to allow the entry of vaccines and medicines, emphasizing that these supplies are crucial for saving lives.

Health officials in Palestine announced in July this year that samples of the polio virus had been detected in Gaza.

Following warnings from Palestinian authorities about the spread of polio in Gaza, the WHO announced that one million doses of polio vaccine would be sent to Gaza.

Previously, the United Nations also warned of the risk of contagious diseases spreading in Gaza, stressing that the lack of access to clean water and food poses a serious threat to the lives of millions of displaced people in the region.

The emergence of polio in Gaza amidst an already dire humanitarian situation underscores the critical need for immediate health interventions. The ongoing blockade and restrictions on movement have severely hampered efforts to deliver essential medical supplies, putting vulnerable populations, especially children, at heightened risk.

As the polio outbreak threatens to escalate, international organizations are calling for coordinated efforts to ensure the timely delivery of vaccines and medical aid. Without swift action, the health crisis in Gaza could worsen, leading to a broader public health catastrophe.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram