MEA's Hobby, Craft And Art Supplies Market To Top US Dollar 934 Million By 2030

A marked increase in art and cultural events in the region and an increase in consumer interest in handmade, unique products is driving demand, according to the latest research Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade show for stationery, paper and office supplies, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 November The Middle East and Africa Hobby, Craft, and Art Supplies will be spotlighted at the forthcoming Paperworld Middle East exhibition. According to 6W research, the sector is expected to grow to over US$934 million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

The significant growth is attributed to the substantial increase in the number of events celebrating art and culture in the region, such as the Dubai Government's Sikka Art and Design Festival, a flagship showcase of the Dubai Art Season. This festival includes outdoor installations, art exhibitions, and workshops where the supplies are utilised.



The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, slated to launch in 2025, the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Saudi Arabia, as well as more contemporary offerings such as the music, art, and lifestyle festival, Sole DXB, and Africa Celebrates, a five-day event welcoming participants from throughout Africa, as well as the African diaspora, with exhibitors showcasing locally made products, are further creating demand for hobby, craft and art supplies.



Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East , said, "The UAE, and the wider Middle East and Africa region, has seen a surge in the number of events celebrating the rich tradition and tapestry through art and cultural events."



"This is having a major impact on the value of the hobby, craft and art supplies market, and as such, we are seeing an increase in exhibitors showcasing the latest products, including pens used for artistic drawing, paints including watercolours, acrylics and oils, fabrics and materials for textile arts, as well as different paper for drawing and origami."



According to Value Market Research, globally, the Arts and Crafts Market is expected to reach US$102 billion by 2032, almost double the US$53 billion recorded in 2023. Trends positively shaping the market, including the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms that facilitate direct artist-to-consumer sales, growing sustainability concerns driving the demand for eco-friendly materials, and the seamless integration of traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities.



"As consumer preferences evolve towards personalised and culturally significant goods, the arts and crafts market is expected to expand, offering new opportunities for artisans and entrepreneurs globally," added Ali .



In line with the latest trends, Paperworld Middle East will launch the Battle of the Brushes , an international competition to recognise the next generation of leading artists. Held in partnership with Funun Arts Group, the competition will cover four categories: abstract, realism, pencil/charcoal, and watercolour.



Eight finalists will be selected during a three-month judging process and will compete during a live painting challenge on the exhibitions opening day before the winners are crowned.



Paperworld Middle East is the largest international trade show for stationery, paper, and office supplies. The theme is " Crafting Global Connections, " highlighting the exhibitions role as a global central hub for the industry. The show features over 480 exhibitors from 40 countries and is estimated to attract 12,000 visitors.



The event will showcase the full spectrum of paper products, including office supplies, school articles, stationery supplies, writing instruments, writing printing paper and arts and crafts products.



Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and is held in halls 3-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



