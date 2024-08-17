Es'hailsat, Algeria TV Discuss Joint Initiatives In Satellite Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, visited Algeria TV during the past week to discuss areas for potential collaboration on broadcasting of TV channels in the country with Es'hailSat's premier satellite services.

Es'hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha, Qatar and powers this relationship with more than 12 years of experience in catering to governments, broadcasters, companies, enterprises, and mobility applications across the Middle East and North Africa.

“Es'hailSat is delighted to collaborate with Algeria TV to support various broadcasting initiatives via our satellite infrastructure.” said Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, President and CEO, Es'hailSat.

“We believe that the experience in providing satellite services to the premier broadcasters, governments and enterprises across Middle East and North Africa aligns Es'hailSat perfectly Algeria TV approach of continuous improvement of the broacasting and information technology sectors of

Algeria."