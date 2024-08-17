ABK Cosmetics And Perfumes LLC Appoints Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC As Exclusive Artista Distributor In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABK Cosmetics and Perfumes LLC, a leading cosmetics and skincare company, has announced its collaboration with Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC, a renowned beauty and wellness company, to expand its reach in Uzbekistan. Under the Artista brand management of Ms. Marichel Gallero from Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism, this partnership will bring high-quality cinema makeup products to the Uzbekistan market.

The partnership between ABK Cosmetics and Perfumes LLC and Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC marks a significant milestone for both companies. With ABK's expertise in cosmetics and skincare and Al Khabib's strong presence in the beauty industry, this collaboration is set to bring a new level of excellence to the Uzbekistan market. The exclusive distribution of Artista Cinema Makeup under the management of Ms. Marichel Gallero will provide customers with a wide range of high-quality products to choose from.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC as our exclusive distributor for Artista Cinema Makeup in Uzbekistan," said the spokesperson of ABK Cosmetics and Perfumes LLC. "We believe that this collaboration will not only bring our products to a wider audience but also elevate the beauty industry in Uzbekistan. With Ms. Marichel Gallero's expertise in brand management, we are confident that our products will be well-received by the Uzbekistan market."

In addition to this partnership, ABK Cosmetics and Perfumes LLC, Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC, and Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism will also be exchanging business collaboration tips for their employees. This will further strengthen the relationship between the three companies and promote a culture of growth and learning within the industry.

The exclusive distribution of Artista Cinema Makeup in Uzbekistan under the management of Ms. Marichel Gallero is set to launch in the coming months. Customers can expect a wide range of high-quality products that cater to all their beauty needs. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of ABK Cosmetics and Perfumes LLC, Al Khabib Beauty Group LLC, and Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism to provide the best products and services to their customers.

