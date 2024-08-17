Taliban Defense Minister Inspects New Outposts Along 'Imaginary' Durand Line In Kunar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Taliban's of Defense stated that on Friday, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid visited newly established outposts along the“Durand Line” in the Dangam district of Kunar province.

The Taliban's Ministry of Defense reported that Yaqoob Mujahid visited the area on Friday afternoon, August 16.

During his visit with the Taliban's border forces, Mohammad Yaqoob assured them of the creation of new security outposts and the provision of facilities and logistics to the border forces for the“defense of borders and territorial integrity.”

The do not recognize the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, referring to it as the“imaginary line.”

The Taliban's Defense Minister's visit to the border points comes amidst recent clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards at the Torkham crossing.

Recently, reports indicated that unidentified aircraft were patrolling over Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

Pakistani officials claim that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken refuge in eastern provinces, including Kunar. However, the Taliban deny any activity of the TTP on Afghan soil.

The escalating tensions along the Durand Line underscore the fragile security situation in the region, where both Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to face challenges from various militant groups.

The Taliban's refusal to recognize the Durand Line and the recent skirmishes with Pakistani forces further complicate diplomatic relations between the two countries.

As the situation evolves, the international community remains concerned about the potential for further conflict and the impact on regional stability.

The ongoing presence of militant groups and the lack of effective communication between Afghanistan and Pakistan pose significant obstacles to achieving lasting peace and security in the region.

