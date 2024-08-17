EU's Growing Appetite In S Caucasus Blinds It To Yerevan's Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS
We would not be wrong if we say that Armenia's violation of the
ceasefire on the border with Azerbaijan indicates the next
provocations prepared by the dictates of Yerevan's "Western
partners".
“Reiterate full support for Yerevan's proposal for a
bilateral mechanism to investigate allegations of ceasefire
violations.”
Having said these words, the EU Special Representative for the
South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, once again
proved the pro-Armenian stance of the EU in consistent support of
Yerevan despite the recent provocation at the border.
In a post on his X social account, Klaar says that the European
Union supports the bilateral mechanism proposed by Armenia for the
elimination of the recent tensions on the border (in fact, tension
created artificially by Armenia) between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The European Union is pushing on Armenia's behalf to assume some
form of border control, ultimately launching a plan to strengthen
its long-desired presence in the South Caucasus.
In his post, the EU Special Representative talks about the EUMM
Georgia's 15 years of experience near the disputed areas of South
Ossetia and Abkhazia whereas no results have been gained so
far.
The European Union talks extensively about fruitless experiments
and thereby tries to expand its mission group in the South
Caucasus, getting Armenia entrapped in its charm. Of course, the
fact that the EU calls the violation of the ceasefire by Armenia an
"allegation" aims to further its own goals by turning the issue
into a question. If it were not so, the interests of the European
Union in the South Caucasus would have arisen not after 2020, but
30 years ago.
Continuous arming and provocation of Armenia has already become
the main strategy of the West. On August 15-16, 2024, the Armenian
military forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in
the direction of Nakhchivan is not a random plan.
Now the main goal is to legitimize the introduction of mission
groups to the South Caucasus by coming up with various excuses and
claims.
Neither the West nor Yerevan is happy with the rest of the
villages that Armenia is supposed to return to Azerbaijan or the
opening of the Zangazur Corridor based on Baku's demands.
The main goal is to nullify the results achieved step by step on
the way to peace and leave the territories under the control of the
mission group, holding Baku guilty, the one that maintains security
in the region.
For the time being, the West uses the vacuum created by Russia
to find an easier language with Armenia and controls every issue.
Therefore, Mr. Klaar hears not the official Baku, but rather
Yerevan's "proposals" that have passed through the EU's filter.
