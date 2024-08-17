EU's Growing Appetite In S Caucasus Blinds It To Yerevan's Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

We would not be wrong if we say that Armenia's violation of the ceasefire on the border with Azerbaijan indicates the next provocations prepared by the dictates of Yerevan's "Western partners".

“Reiterate full support for Yerevan's proposal for a bilateral mechanism to investigate allegations of ceasefire violations.”

Having said these words, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, once again proved the pro-Armenian stance of the EU in consistent support of Yerevan despite the recent provocation at the border.

In a post on his X social account, Klaar says that the European Union supports the bilateral mechanism proposed by Armenia for the elimination of the recent tensions on the border (in fact, tension created artificially by Armenia) between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The European Union is pushing on Armenia's behalf to assume some form of border control, ultimately launching a plan to strengthen its long-desired presence in the South Caucasus.

In his post, the EU Special Representative talks about the EUMM Georgia's 15 years of experience near the disputed areas of South Ossetia and Abkhazia whereas no results have been gained so far.

The European Union talks extensively about fruitless experiments and thereby tries to expand its mission group in the South Caucasus, getting Armenia entrapped in its charm. Of course, the fact that the EU calls the violation of the ceasefire by Armenia an "allegation" aims to further its own goals by turning the issue into a question. If it were not so, the interests of the European Union in the South Caucasus would have arisen not after 2020, but 30 years ago.

Continuous arming and provocation of Armenia has already become the main strategy of the West. On August 15-16, 2024, the Armenian military forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Nakhchivan is not a random plan.

Now the main goal is to legitimize the introduction of mission groups to the South Caucasus by coming up with various excuses and claims.

Neither the West nor Yerevan is happy with the rest of the villages that Armenia is supposed to return to Azerbaijan or the opening of the Zangazur Corridor based on Baku's demands.

The main goal is to nullify the results achieved step by step on the way to peace and leave the territories under the control of the mission group, holding Baku guilty, the one that maintains security in the region.

For the time being, the West uses the vacuum created by Russia to find an easier language with Armenia and controls every issue. Therefore, Mr. Klaar hears not the official Baku, but rather Yerevan's "proposals" that have passed through the EU's filter.