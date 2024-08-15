J&K Contractual Lecturers Demand Pay Parity With Ladakh

Currently, lecturers in Jammu and Kashmir say they are paid Rs 28,000 per month while those in Ladakh receive a monthly salary of Rs 57,700 which has angered contractual lecturers in Jammu & Kashmir.

Pertinently, the news of two Doctorate holders who have worked as contractual lecturers in the past, now selling dry fruits on a cart in Shopian created a wave of sympathy for the current unemployed professionals who work on meagre salaries.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, the contractual lecturers said that they perform the same duties and responsibilities as their peers in Ladakh, yet they are compensated with nearly half the salary.

This discrepancy, they say, is causing significant financial strain on them and their families, particularly in a time when the cost of living continues to rise.

“We work just as hard as our counterparts in Ladakh, often under more challenging conditions. How can the government justify paying us so much less? It is not just unfair to us as professionals, but it also impacts our ability to provide for our families. We are not asking for anything extraordinary, just equal pay for equal work,” said Asif Rashid, a contractual lecturer.

Rashid said their lower pay not only affects their current living conditions but also their future, as they are unable to save adequately for retirement or invest in their children's education.

Pertinently, the feeling of being undervalued and overworked is widespread among the contractual teaching community in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every month, we struggle to make ends meet. The disparity in salaries is a clear indication of how little the government values our contribution to the education system,” Shazia Mir, another lecturer, said.

“It's demoralizing and makes us question our worth as educators. We deserve the same respect and compensation as our colleagues in Ladakh.”

The lecturers said they have approached various government bodies, including the Directorate of Higher Education, however, they say their demand for an enhanced salary has not been met.

“If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to escalate our protest. We have been patient for too long, it is high time the government recognizes our plight and takes concrete steps to ensure that we are paid fairly,” said Shafia, another aspirant.