The Salvation Army Of The Carolinas Receives $250,000 Grant For Disaster Relief Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has furthered its support for disaster relief services in North Carolina with a $250,000 grant to The Salvation of the Carolinas . The funding will support its Emergency Assistance in Disaster project, enabling the non-profit to provide regional services to communities in the wake of a disaster, as well as critical social services to individuals experiencing crises.



SECU Foundation is no stranger to the incredible work and arsenal of Salvation Army corps of members and volunteers ready to assist residents in every part of the state. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit received a total of $2 million from the Foundation to assist with the overwhelming need for emergency funds and community assistance.

“The Foundation is pleased to help support disaster preparedness for the people of our state, and providing this grant for pre-disaster funds will help with The Salvation Army's quick response and preliminary staging of critical supplies,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Bob Brinson.“The Salvation Army continues to be a vital resource for emergency aid to individuals and families statewide, and we are grateful for their strong leadership, passion, and dedication to serving thousands of people when it's needed the most.”

“Major disasters often attract widespread attention, prompting an outpouring of generosity from the public,” said Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Raymer.“Yet, everyday personal crises, although less visible, devastate families in our communities. Thanks to SECU Foundation and the members of State Employees' Credit Union, The Salvation Army locations across North Carolina can now help those affected by overlooked hardships and major life-changing circumstances.”

A bout SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

