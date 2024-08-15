Celebrating International Orangutan Day Through The Feel-Good Factor Of Fundraising For International Animal Rescue (IAR)

(MENAFN- Pressat) As well as celebrating these extraordinary great apes on 19th August, International Orangutan Day, it's important to raise awareness about the need to raise funds to support the challenges facing one of our closest animal relatives. This day highlights the urgent need to protect these remarkable creatures and their rapidly disappearing habitats. But what can we do to help?

As well as fundraising, doing good for others brings a profound sense of fulfilment and joy that goes beyond contributions. The feel-good factor of helping others reinforces a sense of purpose and community, reminding us that our actions, no matter how small, can lead to positive change.

But why does doing good boost health and wellbeing? Helping others provides bursts of euphoria called "the helper's high" from dopamine and endorphins, which are released in the brain and increase immunity antibodies, so doing good is officially good for you.

We have some great opportunities for you to boost your wellbeing by embracing the feel-good factor with our fundraising events, The Rainforest Run on 22nd September or our Charity Abseil on 5th October.

On-screen, Steven Cree is known for his extensive range of roles across television, film, and stage, as Ian Murray in the popular worldwide hit Outlander and blockbusters such as Terminator: Dark Fate. But beyond the backlot, Steven is a well-respected figure in the entertainment industry and among environmental advocates for his support of conservation initiatives. Following his successful Sky Dive for International Animal Rescue in 2023, and along with our IAR Costa Rica Team and many others across the UK, Steven is now lacing up his running shoes for a new and meaningful challenge and will head up 'Team Orangutan' and participate in The Rainforest Run.

Talking about the event, Steven said:

"I am proud to be running in support of International Animal Rescue. Not only do they save animals from suffering, but they also rehabilitate and release them back into the wild and work to protect their precious natural habitats. Their vision is a world where humans and animals coexist in sustainable ecosystems. Their mission is to build awareness and implement effective systems such that habitats and animals are protected."

When asked about his 'why' for participating in the Rainforest Run, Steven said:

"The Rainforest Run is a brilliant way for anyone to start running for a good cause, as participants can run, jog, or walk a 5k or 10k distance, all while raising vital funds. Together, we can make a difference. It's a £10/$13 sign-up fee, and you can run as little or as far as you like, making it a brilliant event for all the family. And, as a virtual run, you can run where and when it suits you. The feel-good factor you'll get from taking part is worth the small sign-up fee alone," added Steven You can sponsor Steven and Team Orangutan here

Along with the Rainforest Run, in October, adventurers will have the unique opportunity to abseil 85 meters down Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower.

As we celebrate the feelgood factor of fundraising for International Orangutan Day, it's good to remember that orangutans share an incredible 97% of their DNA with humans, earning them the name "orangutan," which means "forest person" in Malay-a reflection of their human-like qualities. As the largest tree-dwelling mammals, their arm span can reach up to seven feet.

Participating in fundraising efforts on this day not only contributes to their conservation but also provides a rewarding feel-good factor, knowing that you're directly helping to preserve these incredible creatures and their homes for future generations.

