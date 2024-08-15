Turkish Soldier Wins First Place In Europe's Best Sniper Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish secured both first and second places in the Best Sniper Competition, which featured military personnel from 19 NATO allied countries. U.S. European Command congratulated the winners.

The competition, held in Hohenfels, Germany, from August 5-11, 2024, saw 36 teams from 19 allied countries vying to be named the best sniper team in Europe.

Turkish Special Forces personnel, representing their country, won first place, while the Land Forces personnel achieved second place. U.S. European Command praised the winners, stating, "We congratulate our friends from Turkiye for winning the 2024 Best Sniper Team in Europe award."