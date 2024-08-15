Dr. Brooke Jeffy Introduces Ellacor To Enhance Dermatology Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Brooke JeffySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Brooke Jeffy , MD, a renowned dermatologist in Phoenix, is excited to announce the addition of the Ellacor® System to her practice. This cutting-edge, non-surgical procedure is designed to address moderate to severe wrinkles and excess skin, offering patients a revolutionary option for facial rejuvenation without the need for surgery.The Ellacor® system is the first and only FDA-cleared procedure that uses Micro-Coring® technology to remove micro-cores of skin. Unlike traditional methods that rely on thermal energy or incisions, Ellacor® achieves significant skin improvement by mechanically removing small portions of excess skin, allowing for natural healing and minimal recovery time. This approach ensures no visible scarring and delivers results that are both effective and natural-looking.“We are proud to add Ellacor® to our range of services,” said Dr. Jeffy.“This innovative procedure delivers impressive results for wrinkle reduction and skin tightening, all without surgery. Patients can look forward to a quick, comfortable treatment with lasting benefits.”Recovery times vary, but many patients return to their normal activities within a few days. Ellacor® is particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing early signs of aging, such as jowls, marionette lines, and perioral lines, who are not ready or willing to undergo surgical procedures. This breakthrough treatment represents a significant advancement in aesthetic dermatology , offering long-lasting results and enhancing overall skin health.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or contact Dr. Brooke Jeffy's office directly at 602-625-8565.About Brooke Jeffy M.D. DermatologyBelieving the skin is a reflection of overall health, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy combines her expert knowledge in dermatology and skincare with lifestyle modification strategies to help patients achieve skin wellness. This integrative approach to skin and total body health, along with Dr. Jeffy's compassion for her patients and approachable nature, creates a unique dermatology experience.Dr. Jeffy received her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1998 and her medical degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2004. Dr. Jeffy completed her residency training at the University of Louisville. There, she completed two years of training in pathology and a preliminary year in internal medicine before starting her training in dermatology, which she completed in 2011. Dr. Jeffy is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Jeffy obtained a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition in 2022 from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is completing the education required to become board-certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

