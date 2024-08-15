Free Exhibitor Toolkit From National Trade Show Exhibit House

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PINE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top trade show exhibit design/builder Metro Exhibits offers a trove of free planning tools andbookmarkable resources for exhibitors on its website, .

Exhibit managers from major brands like Formica share valuable advice for other exhibitors in "Advice From the Tradeshow Floor."

Metro Exhibits uses its expertise creating show-stopping booths for brands like Amazon to help other exhibitors at any level, from any organization

The worksheet downloads are fully adjustable to meet the needs of any organization. Veteran exhibitors use the tools from show-to-show to accurately measure performance, and then as a framework for future projects.

1. The Pre-Show Budgeting Calculator is a powerful and accurate way to outline and analyze exhibiting expenses, sales, and return on investment. The interactive spreadsheet allows marketing and event professionals to plan their spend and track their progress. Once the show is complete, managers can record sales performance and calculate overall

Pre-show Checklist prepares organizations for upcoming shows, with a series of prompts to organize thoughts and generate an actionable gameplan to get the most out of the exhibiting investment.



Post-Show Cheat Sheet

is one of the most valuable tools an organization can have; passing along information from team to team, and when memories of the show are fresh (and before staff may move on).



Metroexhibits also contains a fully searchable idea

gallery of hundreds of custom trade show booths, each with multiple views, renderings and floorplans. Booths are available for rent or purchase.

Trade Show Calendar is searchable by industry, location and more.

U.S. trade show Venues are profiled, along with an overview of what to expect at the Top Shows .

Visiting from out of town? The

City Guide provides information and links to hotels, entertainment, dining and more.

Experienced exhibitors from brands such as Formica and Amazon provide valuable video

"Advice from the Tradeshow Floor." Dozens of professionally-created

Blogs round out the resource kit with categories including Traffic Drivers, International Exhibiting, and Booth Design.

Any exhibitor (even those working with other trade show booth vendors) is invited to contact the company directly to speak with an exhibit specialist at any time to discuss options, plan a project, or just ask a question at [email protected] .

For more information, visit metroexhibits.

About Metro Exhibits

Metro Exhibits provides the turnkey experience preferred by thousands of trade show exhibitors. We design and fabricate unique custom displays in one of our three full-service facilities around the country, for rent or purchase. Our wrap-around support includes every aspect of trade show exhibiting, including all show services, transportation, installation and dismantle and storage. Our MetroPlus division provides state-of-the-art cloud-based portal marketing inventory management, full event support, and a complete collection of promotional items.

Metro is included in the most popular lists of top trade show exhibit providers, including in the #1 spot on Tradefest's "The Best Trade Show Booth Companies" for the past three years.

