Rustic Pathways Wins Industry Innovator Award At 2024 Skift IDEA Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing, Rustic Pathways

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rustic Pathways , a leader in student travel and immersive educational experiences, has been awarded Innovator in the Tour Operators category of the prestigious 2024 Skift IDEA Awards . This accolade, awarded to only 23 projects selected from nearly 350 submissions, highlights Rustic Pathways' unique approach to transformative student travel.

The Skift IDEA Awards celebrate leaders in innovation, design, experiences, and leadership within the travel industry, honoring brands and businesses that are redefining the future of travel. Rustic Pathways was recognized for "Paving the Way for Transformative Student Travel," underscoring the company's mission to empower students to make a positive impact on lives and communities around the globe. The judges commended Rustic Pathways for designing each travel itinerary with precision, purpose, passion and adventure in order to transform ordinary teen travel moments into extraordinary memories.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as an Industry Innovator by Skift," said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing of Rustic Pathways. "This award is a testament to our commitment to designing purposeful travel experiences that inspire empathy, understanding, and personal growth. We believe in the power of travel to connect people across cultures and to create lasting, positive change in the world."

Rustic Pathways' programs combine adventure, education, and community service. With programs currently creating impactful change in over 20 countries, the company is dedicated to expanding its reach, developing programs in new destinations, and continuing to empower young travelers.

Whether it's community service projects in remote villages, adventure treks through exotic landscapes or cultural immersion activities, Rustic Pathways' programs are at the forefront of fostering global citizenship through meaningful travel experiences. The company's long-term objective is to disrupt conventional education by deepening, enlightening and empowering the next generation of global leaders through transformative travel experiences.

About Rustic Pathways:

Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is the world's leading student travel brand, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways's programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level. For more information about Rustic Pathways and its award-winning programs, call 440.975.9691 or visit .

Kayla Anzalone

Rustic Pathways

+1 440-975-9691

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

X