More Educational Institutions Set To Reopen In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug 15 (IANS) The Bangladeshi on Thursday instructed all the educational institutions across the country to resume academic activities from August 18 after about one month of closure.

Bangladesh's of Education issued an order to resume academic activities at all the educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary levels on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the notification, the chief advisor has given instructions to reopen educational institutions and resume academic activities.

Relevant authorities are requested to take necessary measures.

Earlier, primary schools across Bangladesh reopened on Wednesday.

However, due to the prevailing tense situation, regular classes have not yet resumed fully, and attendance remained low for the past two months.

All the educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary levels, as well as polytechnic institutes, were declared closed for an indefinite period from July 17 amid tension over students' demonstration that subsequently toppled Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

On August 5, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, fled to India as protesters took over the streets of Dhaka.

The weeks leading up to her ousting were marred by violence, with more than 500 people losing their lives during the unrest and several reports of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority community.

Notably, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Wednesday directed the full reopening of primary schools and the resumption of classroom activities.