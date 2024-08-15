StarCraft II begins penultimate week of dramatic competition at the Esports World Cup

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14 August 2024: The Esports World Cup started its seventh week of elite competition on Wednesday with StarCraft II beginning the countdown to the closing of the largest gaming and esports festival worldwide.

The penultimate week of action at Boulevard Riyadh City saw Korean star Maru and Chinese ace Oliveira reach the semi-finals of the Group A Upper Bracket in StarCraft II. The winner faces the victor of American player Astrea and Korean competitor Dark in the final.

The Group B Upper Bracket semi-finals placed Finnish fighter Seral up against Korean player herO, while Italian national Reynor was awaiting the winner of Korean performer Classic and French competitor Clem in the other semi-final.

StarCraft II has a $1 million prize pool, with the champions claiming a life-changing $400,000 and 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points.

The thrilling week seven competition continues on Thursday with the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and EA Sports FC 24 tournaments. Each of the three tournaments this week – which feature grand finals on Sunday – will play a key part in the dramatic finale of the Esports World Cup, which concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday August 25. On that date, the Esports World Cup Club Champion will be gloriously crowned in Riyadh.





