Thursday’S Morning Call: Brazilian Markets Rally Amid Global Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, global markets began recovering after a volatile start to the week.



Earlier, significant fluctuations occurred due to potential interest rate hikes by the Reserve and disappointing U.S. and Japanese economic data.



Brazil's Ibovespa has been rising , reaching yesterday a yearly high. Strong performances in the financial and sectors drove this upward trend.



Robust from companies like JBS , which reported a Q2 2024 of R$1.7 billion, and Rede D'Or, with a net profit exceeding R$1.1 billion, supported the rally.



The Brazilian real slightly rebounded against the U.S. dollar. U.S. inflation data and a stable domestic financial environment influenced this change, impacting Brazil's export competitiveness and inflation outlook.







U.S. markets dropped sharply earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell over 3%, and the Dow Jones lost over 1,000 points.



These declines resulted from the unwinding of the yen carry trade and a disappointing U.S. labor report, raising recession concerns. By Thursday, the S&P 500 rebounded 2.3%, recovering some losses.



European markets also felt the global sell-off's impact. However, strong corporate earnings and positive economic data helped the Stoxx 600 recover some losses. Political uncertainties and economic challenges still weighed on sentiment.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined over 12% earlier in the week. It was the worst drop since 1987, due to the Bank of Japan's unexpected interest rate hike.



By mid-week, Asian markets showed cautious optimism, stabilizing as investors digested mixed global signals.

Economic Agenda for Brazil

Brazil







09:00 AM: IBGE: Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous)

02.30 PM: BCB: Currency Flow (weekly)





03:00 PM: GDP (Q2) – Preliminary







09:30 AM: Retail Sales (July)



09:30 AM: Unemployment Insurance Claims (weekly)



09:30 AM: Philadelphia Fed Activity Index (August)

10:15 AM: Industrial Production (July)







Nubank: Reported exceptional Q2 2024 results with a record net profit of $487.3 million. This represents a 116.7% year-over-year increase, strengthening its position in Latin America.



XP Inc.: Demonstrated robust growth with a record net profit of R$1.118 billion in Q2 2024. This underscores its resilience in a challenging environment.



Rede D'Or: Reported a net profit exceeding R$1.1 billion. This reflects successful integration of Sul América and strategic healthcare sector expansion.



Raízen: Showed mixed financial results, with a surge in net income despite challenges in EBITDA performance.



Banrisul: Reported a Q2 2024 net profit of R$247.3 million, highlighting its stable financial position.

CEMIG: Experienced revenue growth amid declining net income in Q2 2024, indicating operational challenges.



United Kingdom

United States

Today's agenda includes the release of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous) for Q2 at 09:00.

The Central Bank of Brazil's weekly currency flow data will be released at 14:30. The PNAD Continuous data will provide insights into employment trends and labor market conditions, crucial for assessing economic health and consumer spending potential.

Global Economic Indicators

Key U.S. economic indicators include retail sales data for July, weekly unemployment insurance claims, and the Philadelphia Fed Activity Index for August.

These data points will offer insights into consumer behavior and manufacturing activity, influencing global market sentiment.

In the UK, the preliminary GDP figures for Q2 will be released at 3:00 AM. These figures will provide a snapshot of economic growth, potentially impacting the British pound and European markets.

Corporate Highlights Brazil

Market Sentiment and Outlook

Today, investor sentiment appears cautiously optimistic. Strong corporate earnings and stabilizing global economic indicators bolster this outlook.

However, concerns over potential interest rate adjustments and geopolitical tensions persist, creating an environment of cautious optimism.

In Brazil, positive momentum in the stock market and strong earnings reports support market stability.

Investors will closely monitor today's economic data releases for further guidance on the domestic outlook.

Overall, Brazilian financial markets are poised for a day of cautious optimism. Global economic indicators and corporate earnings will play pivotal roles in shaping investor sentiment.