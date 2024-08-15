United Kingdom inflation increases to 2.2 percent as Bank of England warns of further increases

(MENAFN) Britain's annual consumer price inflation rate increased to 2.2 percent in July, up from the of England's target of 2 percent where it had held steady for two consecutive months. This rise, as confirmed by official figures, came slightly below economists' expectations, who had forecasted a climb to 2.3 percent. The uptick in inflation follows the Bank of England's decision earlier this month to cut interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25 percent, a move that was made amid signs that the 2 percent inflation rates in May and June might represent a temporary low point. The central bank's cautious outlook indicates that inflation is expected to rise further in the coming months, reflecting a shift in economic conditions.



Looking ahead, the Bank of England anticipates that inflation will continue to rise, reaching 2.4 percent in July and peaking at around 2.75 percent by the end of the year. This projected increase is largely attributed to the diminishing effects of the sharp drop in energy prices that occurred in 2023. As these effects fade, inflationary pressures are expected to mount, before gradually returning to the 2 percent target in the first half of 2026. The central bank's forecast underscores the challenges ahead in managing inflation, particularly as external factors such as energy prices play a significant role in shaping the economic landscape.



It's important to note that British inflation had surged to a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October 2022, driven by a combination of soaring energy and food prices following the Ukraine crisis, alongside labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. This dramatic spike highlighted the vulnerabilities in the UK economy, with inflationary pressures exacerbated by global events. As the Bank of England navigates these challenges, its focus remains on balancing the need to curb inflation with the broader goal of supporting economic growth, especially as the country continues to recover from the aftershocks of the recent crises.



