(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Real Madrid, a dominant force in Spanish football, secured the 2024 Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Italy’s Atalanta. The match, held at the Warsaw National Stadium, saw claim their sixth Super Cup title, making them the most successful team in the competition's history, surpassing both and AC Milan.



The game featured several notable moments. In the 26th minute, Real Madrid defender Eder Militao’s deflected shot was narrowly avoided by the top of the crossbar. Shortly afterward, in the 34th minute, Real Madrid’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham attempted to score by nudging the ball into the net, but he collided with the Atalanta goalkeeper, preventing the goal. Just before halftime, Rodrygo, Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker, saw his shot skim the top of the crossbar and go out.



In the second half, Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save by tipping a header from Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic over the bar in the 47th minute. The breakthrough came in the 59th minute when Federico Valverde scored by putting the ball into an empty net, giving Real Madrid the lead. Despite several attempts from Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham, which were expertly denied by Atalanta’s goalkeeper Juan Musso in the 62nd and 66th minutes, the score remained 1-0.



Kylian Mbappe, making his official debut for Real Madrid, cemented the victory with a goal in the 68th minute. This win not only marked a significant achievement for Real Madrid but also highlighted the success of their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who became the only manager to win five Super Cup trophies.

