Israeli military conducts drone strike on Balata refugee camp in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, the Israeli military conducted a drone strike on the Balata refugee camp located in the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The attack resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians and left four others injured. The strike occurred during an Israeli raid on the camp, which subsequently led to violent clashes between Israeli forces and local Palestinians. According to official reports from a Palestinian news agency, the of the drone strike were identified as Ahmad Sheikh-Khalil and Wael Masheh, both residents of the Balata camp.



The situation was further complicated by the actions of Israeli forces, who reportedly obstructed ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as they attempted to transport the injured individuals to medical facilities. This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, where Israeli military operations have been intensifying. These operations, including raids across various areas of the West Bank, have surged since the beginning of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023. Additionally, Palestinians have faced increasing violence from illegal Israeli settlers during this period.



The conflict has had a severe impact on the Palestinian population. According to the Health Ministry, at least 632 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 5,400 have been injured by Israeli military actions in the occupied territories since the conflict's escalation. In a significant legal development, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion on July 19, declaring Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestinian lands as illegal. The court also called for the evacuation of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, further complicating the already strained relations and ongoing disputes in the region.

