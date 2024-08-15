US Blocking Recognition Of Palestine, Says Abbas

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Palestinian president has accused the United States of impeding the international recognition of his embattled country.

President Mahmoud Abbas alleged:“The US is blocking decisions on the international recognition of Palestine and obstructing this process in every possible way, by passing even already adopted UN resolutions.”

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir in Moscow, he told TASS news agency a thousand UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue had been adopted since 1947, but none had been enforced.

Abbas explained about 750 of the resolutions had been passed by the General Assembly, 80 by the Security Council and the rest by the Human Rights Committee.

“When I addressed the Security Council, I said, 'You are the highest authority in the world. But if you don't implement your own decisions, who else can I address my appeals to?”

For instance, he recalled, Resolution 2334 was passed in 2016, with all member-countries of the Security Council voting in favour. Even the US did not oppose it and opted to abstain.

But after coming to power, ex-US president Donald Trump scrapped the decision, Abbas grumbled.

