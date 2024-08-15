Nepal's Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Prime of Nepal H E Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal H E Mishal bin Mohammed Ali Al Ansari. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation s between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

