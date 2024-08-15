Nepal PM Congratulates India On I-Day, Hopes For Strengthened Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) Nepal Prime K.P. Sharma Oli on Thursday extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Independence Day.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on 78th Independence Day!" the Nepali Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Further expressing hope for bolstering bilateral ties, he wrote, "May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in the spirit of the 78th Independence Day of the nation.

"The Indian National Flag is a source of immense pride for every citizen of India. Commemorating the spirit of the 78th Independence Day 2024, officers and officials of the Indian Embassy in Nepal enthusiastically joined the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration," the embassy said in a post on X.

Recently, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two nations under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, continuing the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed civilisational, close and multifaceted ties between the two nations and discussed ways to provide momentum to various sectors of bilateral collaboration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that Foreign Secretary Misri's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day this year. On this occasion, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat 2047', underscoring the government's goal of making India a developed country by 2047, which would mark 100 years of Independence. The focus is on government policy and programme announcements that generate headlines.