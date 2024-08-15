عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Skanska Builds New Office Building In Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, For USD 164M, About SEK 1.7 Billion


8/15/2024 2:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Medpace, a clinical research company, for the construction of a new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.

The project involves constructing a new 52,200 square meter (562,000-SF), nine-story building featuring a six-story office tower atop a three-floor parking garage and conference center. The office building will be built on the existing Medpace campus, where Skanska has successfully completed several projects.

Preparatory work began in February 2024 and the project is expected to reach completion in March 2027.

For further information please contact:
 Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4024555

The following files are available for download:

20240815 US office building

,c3324603

Image 1 - Medpace 300

,c3324602

Image 2 - Medpace300

SOURCE Skanska

MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108557268


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search