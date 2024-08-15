Skanska Builds New Office Building In Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, For USD 164M, About SEK 1.7 Billion
Date
8/15/2024 2:00:58 AM
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Medpace, a clinical research company, for the construction of a new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.
The project involves constructing a new 52,200 square meter (562,000-SF), nine-story building featuring a six-story office tower atop a three-floor parking garage and conference center. The office building will be built on the existing Medpace campus, where Skanska has successfully completed several projects.
Preparatory work began in February 2024 and the project is expected to reach completion in March 2027.
