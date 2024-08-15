Skanska Builds New Office Building In Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, For USD 164M, About SEK 1.7 Billion

The project involves constructing a new 52,200 square meter (562,000-SF), nine-story building featuring a six-story office tower atop a three-floor parking garage and center. The office building will be built on the existing Medpace campus, where Skanska has successfully completed several projects.

Preparatory work began in February 2024 and the project is expected to reach completion in March 2027.

