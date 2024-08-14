Celebrating Independence Day: A Duty And Debt For Every Indian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Context of History



One of the most amazing and protracted revolutions in world history was India's independence movement. The British East India Company founded commercial posts along India's coastline in the early 17th century, which is when British rule in the country first began. With the Revolt of 1857, commonly referred to as the First War of Indian Independence, the Company grew in power over time, leading to the British Crown's eventual full-fledged colonial domination of India in 1858.



Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the struggle for freedom grew more intense. Key players in the fight against British imperialism included leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, and Subhas Chandra Bose. Founded in 1885, the Indian National Congress served as the main organizing force for the independence movement, pushing for first complete independence and then self-rule.

The nonviolent resistance movement of Mahatma Gandhi, known as Satyagraha, served as the foundation for the independence movement. Millions of Indians were inspired to rebel against the colonial government by his leadership during crucial campaigns including the Quit India Movement (1942), the Civil Disobedience Movement (1930–1934), and the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920–1922). The British were ultimately compelled to cede control of India because of the sacrifices made by these leaders and several unidentified martyrs.



India, at last, achieved independence on August 15, 1947, a historic event that signaled the end of over 200 years of British rule. Following the country's division into India and Pakistan, there was a great deal of intercommunal violence and displaced people. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties, the establishment of a free India was a victory of bravery, resiliency, and national cohesion.

The duty to celebrate



The obligation to observe Independence Day affirms the principles and values that India's independence fighters fought for, not only to remember a historical occasion. Every Indian has a responsibility to celebrate this day because it pays tribute to those who gave their lives to ensure the freedom of their country. It is a means of expressing our gratitude to our forefathers who battled valiantly to ensure that future generations would live in freedom.

1. Honoring the Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices: The freedom struggle was characterized by great sacrifice, both in nonviolent protest and on the battlefield. Numerous liberation fighters suffered from imprisonment, torture, and even death. By commemorating Independence Day, we honor their bravery and dedication. It is our responsibility to make sure that the younger generation recognizes the cost of the freedom they take for granted today and that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

2. Preserving National Unity : Fifteenth of August is a potent symbol of our shared national identity and unity. It serves as a reminder that despite the differences between our cultures, languages, and religions, our common history of battling for freedom unites us. By urging people to put aside their regional and ethnic divisions and embrace national unity, the celebration of this day serves to uphold the notion that India is one country.

3. Reaffirming Dedication to Nation-Building : In addition to commemorating our nation's achievements since 1947, Independence Day serves as a chance to reaffirm our dedication to the ongoing work of nation-building. The independence that was gained after a protracted battle needs to be maintained by diligence and commitment to the nation's advancement. Honoring the principles of democracy, secularism, and social justice that underpin the Indian Republic is what it means to celebrate Independence Day.

4. Inspiring Future Generations : Independence Day celebrations are essential for teaching the next generation the value of independence and the obligations that accompany it. It encourages young Indians to be proud of their ancestry and make contributions to the advancement of their country. By taking part in Independence Day festivities, we ensure that the spirit of freedom endures by passing on the patriotism torch to the following generation.

The Debt to freedom

Every Indian person has an obligation to acknowledge that the freedom we take pleasure in today was not given lightly. We owe future generations as much as we do the freedom fighters of the past. It is our duty to preserve and advance the legacy that our ancestors battled to establish-a free and just society.

1. Preserving Democratic Values : The democratic foundation laid down by India's independence founders is among the greatest debts we owe. The ideals of justice, equality, and liberty for all citizens are enshrined in the 1950 Indian Constitution. Every Indian has a responsibility to defend these principles from injustice, corruption, and dictatorship.

2. Fostering Social and Economic Justice : The goal of the independence movement was to establish a society in which every person would have equal access to opportunities and rights, in addition to securing political freedom. This is still a problem because India is still dealing with problems like social prejudice, poverty, and inequality. We acknowledge our debt to those who dreamed of an India where all citizens may live in dignity by commemorating Independence Day.



3. Promoting National Pride : Developing a sense of national pride is another facet of our obligation to protect freedom. This is a profound reverence for the accomplishments and ideals of our nation, not mindless nationalism. On this Independence Day, we should embrace our cultural legacy, celebrate India's diversity and resiliency, and pledge our support for the country's future.

4. Supporting World Peace and Progress : Lastly, we owe the international community an obligation as residents of a free country. An accomplishment for the rights of self-determination and human rights was India's independence. As such, it is our duty to support world peace, advancement, and the struggle against all forms of injustice. Honoring Independence Day serves as a reminder that the fight for independence is an international effort and that we should support those who are currently defending their rights wherever they may be.

Conclusion

Independence Day is more than just a holiday; it's a significant obligation and a recognition of the debt we owe to our country, our forefathers, and the coming generations. Every Indian can carry out this duty by preserving the unity and values of the present, reflecting on the sacrifices made in the past, and striving for a better future. We reaffirm our dedication to the freedom, democracy, and justice that define our country by raising the tricolor and playing the national anthem. By doing this, we pledge to always take inspiration and direction from the history of India's liberation.



