IEC, Rased Launch“Participate Rights” Caravan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) and Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased), with the support of the European Union, launched on Wednesday the "Participate Right" caravan.

This initiative, which falls within the "2 Million Voters" campaign, aims to increase voter participation and ensure that citizens are well informed about the electoral process ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for 10 September 2024.

The caravan will across the Kingdom, engaging directly with citizens to promote correct and effective practices. It also aims to raise awareness about the electoral law, the voting process and the key principles voters should follow on Election Day.

Underlining the importance of such initiatives, IEC Chairman Musa Maaytah said that the caravan's direct interaction with citizens in different governorates is crucial to promoting informed participation which could lead to election results that are more in line with Jordan's national priorities and reflect the aspirations of Jordanians.

Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Jordan Angela Martini praised the efforts of the young volunteers involved in the caravan and reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting Jordan's political modernisation initiatives.

Amer Bani Amer, RASED Director, said that the initiative will continue its journey across the Kingdom, visiting cities, villages, deserts, refugee camps and busy public spaces until a week before Election Day.