Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Neighbour, Injuring Another

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbour and a second man during a brawl in Irbid, official sources said.

The 28-year-old victim was killed instantly during the brawl, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

A second man was also injured during the incident and was rushed to hospital for treatment, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“Police were able to arrest the suspect and seized a weapon that we believed was used in the shooting incident,” Sartawi added.

The police official did not reveal the cause of the brawl that led to the shooting incident.

A medical source told The Jordan Times that the victim was killed“from a single bullet wound to the stomach”.

“The second man who was injured in the incident is in the Intensive Care Unit listed in critical condition,” according to the medical source.

The victim's body was transferred to the Irbid National Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, the senior medical source said.

An official source said that the Criminal Court prosecution's office was notified about the shooting incident and that witnesses have been summoned for questioning.

Investigators also sent the weapon seized at the crime scene to the Forensic and Laboratory department for further analysis and a ballistic match, according to the official source.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation center pending further investigations into the incident.

Sartawi said investigations are ongoing into the incident.

